When does Dunsparce learn Hyper Drill in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

As your Pokémon level up and become stronger in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, they will learn new moves they can use in combat. If you don’t like those moves, it’s only a matter of exploring an in-game menu to reteach an attack quickly. Many players are eager to learn when Dunsparce learns Hyper Drill, enabling it to evolve into Dudunsparce. Here’s what you need to know about when Dunsparce learns Hyper Drill in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to teach Dunsparce Hyper Drill in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It has been confirmed that Dunsparce will learn Hyper Drill when it reaches level 32. You can reach this point with your Dunsparce by actively using it in combat, giving it XP candy, or providing it with Rare Candies. If you’re planning to use a Dunsparce in combat, rather than it simply being a Pokédex filler, we recommend going with the combat route. A Pokémon that receives candy won’t have the best stats compared to one that has been leveling up through combat, although this process does take longer.

When your Dunsparce reaches level 32, it will have the option to learn Hyper Drill. When you swap this attack out for any of its current moves, it will undergo an evolution, becoming Dudunsparce, a larger form of Dunsparce, although its overall appearance hasn’t changed too much, despite it becoming stronger. It will remain a Normal-type Pokémon, making it weak against Fighting-type moves, but it will be immune to Ghost-type attacks.

There is a chance your Dudunsparce could have three sections to its body rather than two, but there’s a small chance of this happening. The only way to have it occur is to acquire multiple Dunsparce and keep having them reach level 32 so they evolve.