When does Primeape learn Rage Fist in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Primeape is one of the oldest Pokémon in the series, and for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it’s going to receive a few updates. One of those updates is a third evolution. Primeape’s new form will change it up from it, potentially making it a more interesting Pokémon to see in future games. However, it requires a specific attack to undergo this transformation called Rage Fist. Here’s what you need to know about when Primeape learns Rage Fist in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to teach Primeape Rage Fist in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Primeape learns Rage Fist through a natural progression of leveling it up. Primeape will have the chance to learn this attack when it reaches level 35, which will occur after you have it successfully battle against another wild Pokémon or a trainer. Alternatively, you can give it Exp. Candy or Rare Candies to boost its level to this point, making this process much faster if you’d rather avoid grinding out these levels.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rage Fist is an attack that you can use 10 times before Primeape needs to rest at a Pokémon Center to recover and use it again. The key to evolving Primeape into its new form, Annihilape, is to use Rage Fist up to 20 times in combat. Primeape can use this in any battle where it’s fighting against Pokémon much weaker than it or Pokémon at its same level. The only thing it needs to do is have Rage Fist land 20 times in combat. After landing Rage Fist on the 20th time, and it reaches the end of the battle, Primeape will evolve into its new form, Annihilape.

Annihilape is a Fighting and Ghost-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Flying, Psychic, Ghost, and Fairy-type moves, but it is resistant to Poison, Bug, and Rock-type attacks. It is also immune to Normal and Fighting-type attacks.