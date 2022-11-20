When does Girafarig learn Twin Beam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Your Pokémon are going to learn several moves through the time you train them in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Some moves are more powerful than others, and if you’re looking to evolve specific Pokémon, they need to learn these attacks to reach their next form. Girafarig is one of these Pokémon, a returning veteran of the series that now has a second form, Farigiraf, but only if it learns Twin Beam. Here’s what you need to know about when Girafarig learns Twin Beam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to teach Girafarig Twin Beam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You should not have to wait too long to teach Girafarig Twin Beam. It’s an attack the Pokémon learns when it hits level 32. At this point, you can teach Girafarig Twin Beam, replacing one of the other attacks it already knows. Upon teaching Girafarig how to use Twin Beam, it will immediately undergo its evolution into Farigiraf, a new form is making its debut for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet entries of the series.

Related: How to evolve Girafarig into Farigiraf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you catch a Girafarig that has already hit level 32, you will need to teach it Twin Beam by having it remember one of its moves. You can catch the Pokémon, enter the Summary Page, and examine its moves. You can then have it relearn any of the moves it’s already learned throughout its life, and Twin Beam should be one of them. You may want to do this if you want Girafarig to reach a certain level before you have it evolve. Some players may want to do this if they don’t want to use Girafarig’s second form immediately.

This process works similarly if you feed Girafarig Rare Candies or use Exp. Candy on it.