What is the release date of Resident Evil 4 VR?

If you’ve been excited for Resident Evil 4 VR, good news — the virtual reality horror game will launch just before Halloween. The release date comes at the end of a new gameplay trailer via IGN. It’s only 30 seconds long, but it’s full of familiar faces. You can catch glimpses of the fan-favorite Merchant, lake monster Del Lago, and that signature chainsaw-wielding villager.

The trailer gives a good sense of how Resident Evil 4’s gameplay has been revamped for virtual reality. Leon’s hands are seen reloading a handful of weapons, and various puzzles can be manipulated in the same hands-on manner (these were solved via standard button controls in previous releases). Leon’s hands are also notable for displaying vital information: you can see an ammo count and current health on a watch-like device strapped to his left wrist. Previously, this information was displayed in the bottom-right corner of the screen, so this change should lead to more immersion.

It won’t be much longer until Resident Evil 4 fans can revisit the village, castle, and island in VR, with a, exact release date of October 21, but note that this game is only headed to Oculus Quest 2 for now. There’s no word on a potential future release on other headsets, such as PlayStation VR.

This isn’t the only new version of Resident Evil 4 in the works, either. The classic is also getting a full-on remake in the vein of Resident Evil 1, 2, and 3, though details are scarce on that. And because the remake changed lead developers at the start of 2021, it may be a while before we hear more.