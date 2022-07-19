When does Solstice of Heroes 2022 end in Destiny 2?

The Solstice of Heroes 2022 event will kick off in Destiny 2 on July 19. You will have several weeks to work through the many challenges and quests associated with the event, upgrading your Guardian’s armor to unlock multiple unique cosmetics. The event will only be around for a limited time, though. Here’s what you need to know about when the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event ends in Destiny 2.

What is the Solstice of Heroes 2022 end date?

The start date for the event is on July 19 at 1 PM ET, although the exact time may change because it all comes down to Bungie’s servers. The end date for Solstice of Heroes 2022 is on August 9. You have three weeks to work through the event, earn currency to upgrade your armor, and coordinate with your friends to complete the event.

You can earn new currencies during this event, such as Kindling by completing Event Challenges, Silver Leaves for completing activities, and Silver Ash by playing the Bonfire Bash when you have enough Silver Leaves. You will be using Silver Ash to reroll your armor’s stats on the armor mod screen, and once you’ve entirely rerolled the armor, you will grab the next piece to start the process over again. You can give your armor a special glow when you acquire enough Kindling.

Image via Bungie

When you unlock your armor’s iconic glow, you gain access to a particular high-stat roll for one or two of your chosen stats.

There’s a lot of currency to earn through the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event, and we recommend jumping into it as early as possible to get started. Again, you have three weeks before the event wraps up, and when it does, we’ll be jumping into the next Destiny 2 season at the start of August.