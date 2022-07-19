The Solstice of Heroes 2022 event in Destiny 2 will feature an event card for you to grab when the event begins. You will want to grab the event card to earn multiple rewards as you play through it. You will not start with this and must ensure you add it to your inventory. This guide covers how to get the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event card in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Solstice of Heroes 2022 event card

The event card will be available by speaking with Eva Levante. She will be in the Tower, at the center. You will not have to walk too far from where you spawn into the main area. When you speak with her, she will provide you with the Event Card, although you can also view your Event Card in the Quests tab. You can view your progress, what challenges you need to work on, and review any upcoming rewards.

You also have the option to upgrade your Solstice of Heroes 2022 event card by spending 1,000 silver. If you’d rather participate in the free version, you do not need to purchase this upgrade. From what we can tell about this premium version, it comes with several emotes and cosmetic rewards, but the two are the same outside of this.

The Solstice of Heroes event begins on July 19. You have until August 9 to complete these seasonal challenges and participate in the Bonfire Bash to earn Silver Ash after earning Silver Leaves from completing unique activities. Your event card will be the primary way you earn Kindling from the many challenges available during the event, making this a top priority for players.