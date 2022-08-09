When does Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 7.5 go live? Answered

The most exciting time of the year for Teamfight Tactics (TFT) fans is when a new set drops. It’s even more exciting when a popular, successful set (like Set 7 Dragonlands) gets its Mid-Set update. Now you’ll get to play with some of your favorite units and traits in a fresh and exciting way. If you’re thrilled about TFT Set 7.5, let’s break down exactly when you’ll be able to play it and what kind of updates you’ll see.

When is the start of TFT Set 7.5?

While there’s not much information out yet about Set 7.5, Riot Games devs have confirmed that Set 7.5 will be up on the PBE for play-testing on August 24. As long as you’re signed up with a PBE account for TFT, you’ll be playing the newest set in less than a month. However, the set won’t release to the general public until September. As long as testing runs smoothly and the devs don’t have to fix too many bugs, Set 7.5 is supposed to go live on September 8 in Patch 12.17.

What will TFT Set 7.5 include?

Like the other mid-sets, we’re not going to have complete overhauls. Instead, there will be some class changes and updates to create new synergies.

When it comes to Set 7’s transition to 7.5, major things like the Draconic Augments and the Dragons will stay. However, some augments and dragons will likely get switched out for new and exciting combinations.

While there’s been no official release yet on the exact champion and trait changes happening to Set 7.5, it’s fair to guess that some of the more troublesome aspects of Set 7 will be reworked or removed. For example, devs have previously struggled with balancing the Astral trait and Aurelion Sol. Because of that, they might look a lot different (or be completely replaced) by the time Set 7.5 rolls out.