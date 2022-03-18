When does the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta Test start? Answered

The Overwatch 2 PvP beta is nearly here, and you can sign-up for it if you have a Battle.net account. For those eager to jump into the game, the exact date was not shared when the sign-ups were originally announced. When does the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta Test start? Here’s what you need to know.

It has been confirmed that the Overwatch 2 PvP Beta will begin testing on April 26. Therefore, you’ll want to sign-up before this date by jumping over to Overwatch 2 website and providing your Battle.net profile information. Once you’ve submitted this, you’ll be in the listing, and we can expect to hear feedback from the community about the experience close to the end of April.

We know that the beta will consist of five-versus-five matches, and you’ll also have the chance to check out the new hero, Sojourn. You can expect to check out four new maps coming to Overwatch 2, a new mode, hero reworks for Bastion, Doomfist, Orisa, and Sombra, and an updated ping system.

This PvP beta will only be available for PC players. We do not know if we will see a beta coming to consoles in the future, but we can expect future beta tests to occur if you miss out on this one.