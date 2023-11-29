When Does WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Begin?

World of Warcraft’s Season of Discovery is almost here, and with it comes a new way to expereince the world of Azeroth. With new mechanics, systems, and experiences, this version of the MMO looks to be the most out-of-the-box version of the game to date.

To ensure you know when the Season of Discovery goes live and know what to expect, we’ve put together this guide with all the details on when WoW Classic: Season of Discovery will begin.

When Does World Of Warcraft Classic: Season Of Discovery Start?

Image via Blizzard

World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery begins on Thursday, November 30, at 1:00 PM PST. As for other time zones, we have listed them all below, so regardless of where you are, you will have the exact time you can jump into Season of Discovery. The launch times by timezone are as follows:

Time Date Timezone 11.00 AM November 30 Hawaii 1:00 PM November 30 Pacific 2:00 PM November 30 Mountain 3:00 PM November 30 Central 4:00 PM November 30 Eastern 5:00 PM November 30 PEI 6:00 PM November 30 Brazil, Argentina 9:00 PM November 30 GMT 10:00 PM November 30 CET 11:00 AM November 30 EET 5:00 AM December 1 Perth 8:00 AM December 1 Sydney 10:00 AM December 1 Wellington

Season of Discovery will have fewer realms than Classic and Retail WoW, similar to the launch of WoW’s Hardcore servers, but they have been updated with new tech and ways to allow more players to be on a single realm. There are also measures in place to ensure servers are well-populated and evenly. On top of that, the team will be ready to add more realms and make changes if and when needed.

What To Expect From World Of Warcraft Classic: Season Of Discovery

Image via Blizzard

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery will be a very different expereince to the WoW Classic players have come to know and love. Described by some as “Classic+,” Season of Discovery will see players begin a new character and expereince a fresh way to enjoy the Classic gameplay style, with some new ideas thrown into the mix.

For starters, players will be encouraged to explore and find discoveries, which come about through quests, chests, and exploring to uncover secrets. Finding these will award your character with Runes, which plays into the big feature coming in Season of Discover: Rune Engraving.

Image via Blizzard

As you find these Runes, you can equip up to three onto your character, each providing you with new spells and abilities: some will be familiar, some might be brand new, and they all allow for new ways to expereince the game’s classes. Some examples the developers have mentioned involve allowing a class to take on new party roles previously unavailable to them, such as a rogue tank mage healer.

This season will also have a staggered leveling expereince, with the initial cap being 25 and increasing to 40, 50, and 60 in each phase. There will also be reworked and potentially new content coming in subsequent updates. For this first phase, players will be able to expereince a new version of the dungeon Blackfathom Deeps, which has been reworked into a 10-player raid. This includes new mechanics, challenges, and gear rewards and is the first of multiple additions to come, with potentially unfinished and unreleased content making its way into the season.

Image via Blizzard

Lastly, a PvP event in Ashenvale sees the region become a battlefield that players must conquer through attacking and defending camps and help take over the area, with a World Buff reward and Ashenvale exclusive mount to unlock.

It’s a very different experience, but one players are eager to try when the Season of Discovery begins this week, and it sounds like there will be plenty added over time to keep this season interesting for a long time.