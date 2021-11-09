When is Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 (AGDQ)?

Games Done Quick holds two speedrunning events per year. Summer Games Done Quick happens during that titular time of year, while Awesome Games Done quick happens at the beginning. We just learned when AGDQ 2022 will take place.

The event kicks off at 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT on Saturday, January 9, and it runs just over a full week, wrapping up after midnight on Sunday, January 16. The full schedule is loaded with retro games you’d expect to see get the speedrun treatment: Donkey Kong Country 2, Crash Team Racing, Mega Man X4, and more. There’s also a good number of recent releases getting the spotlight, like Deathloop, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Psychonauts 2, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. It’ll be exciting to see such new games turned on their heads for sake of speedrunning.

While most Games Down Quick shows of the past were held in-person, AGDQ 2022 will follow in the footsteps of the last few events and be done entirely online. As stated on the official site, the staff “reached this decision after much deliberation and have come to the conclusion that there is still too much danger and uncertainty stemming from COVID-19.” Future events will hopefully return in-person soon, but not in January. Nothing wrong with keeping speedrunning safe.