When is Jean’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, all the playable characters have a birthday that provides special rewards for travelers over the year. Jean celebrates her birthday on March 14, and the birthday mail contains a written letter by Jean and some other special rewards. You’ll get 3 Windwheel Asters, 2 Chaos Cores, and 1 Invigorating Pizza.

Windwheel Asters are flowers you can find in the wild that are used to ascend certain characters. Chaos Cores are commonly used to ascend weapons to higher levels. Finally, the Invigorating Pizza is a food item that restores 34% of max HP to a selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5s for 30s.

Jean’s Birthday Letter

Early this morning, I was chased out of my office by my fellow Knights. They told me I could go wherever I wanted, as long as it didn’t involve work.

Although I do understand they mean well, it seemed a bit excessive to instruct the knight guarding the door to my office to prevent me from entering, right in front of me.

So, I went to Windrise, then went up the road to Starsnatch Cliff.

It’s been a long time since I’ve been out patrolling in person. I’ve found some potential hazards on the outskirts of Mondstadt, and I’ll need to gather a group to develop further plans.

I enclosed some flowers picked along the way and materials collected after defeating monsters. I hope they’ll help you on your journey.

…Now that I think about it, it has actually been a rather productive day.