When is Kaeya’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, all the playable characters have a birthday that provides special rewards for travelers over the year. Kaeya celebrates her birthday on November 30. The birthday mail contains a written letter by Kaeya and some special rewards delivered by him. You’ll get 10 Crystal Core and 1 Fruity Skewers.

Fruity Skewers are food items that restore 16% of max HP and an additional 1,350 HP to the selected character. You can claim both items by simply opening the game and checking your in-game mail.

Kaeya’s Birthday Letter

The Acting Grand Master gave me the day off, probably because it was my birthday.

Too bad I wasn’t in the mood for drinks, so I opted for a stroll instead.

But you know, going where the wind takes me isn’t all that different from what I always do…

Haha, just kidding. Our jobs as Knights of Favonius can be both thankless and tough.

The opportunity to leave our worries at the door, clear our minds, and just feel the breeze can be a real pick-me-up. So I ended up going a little further out than expected, only to find all these Crystalflies around me. Well, is it just me, or were they also waiting for the winery’s grapes to turn into fine alcohol?

Either way, I’ve heard that you’re quite fond of shiny little trinkets, so they’re all yours.

…All in all, I think I’ll refrain from solitary walks in the future.

I’ll ask you to come along instead — it’ll be more interesting that way, I trust.