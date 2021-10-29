When is Kazuha’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, all the playable characters have a birthday that provides special rewards for travelers over the year. Kazuha, the samurai with a tragic tale, celebrates his birthday on October 29.

Kazuha will send you a birthday letter in-game, which contains a heartfelt message and some in-game rewards. You’ll get 1 Guide to Diligence and 1 All-Weather Beauty. The All-Weather Beauty is a food item that restores 16% of max HP and an additional 1,350 HP to a selected character.

Kazuha’s Birthday Letter

“Lately, the weather has been clear without much rain, which makes it suitable for an outing. During my spare time, I’ve traversed the hills and fields and saw trees with golden leaves. Looking at this beautiful scenery, one can not help but think: although spring flowers are beautiful, autumn leaves also have their own beauty. These kinds of sights are quite different from those of my homeland.

But the mournful voice of the bird is a pitiful thing. It is accustomed to wandering but yearns for a permanent harbor. It is only human to gravitate towards light and warmth.

Indeed, the morning winds tell me of an auspicious visitor today. I have prepared some tea in advance and would greatly appreciate it if you would stay for dinner, so I could roast a fish for the both of us. This is one of my favorite seafood dishes. A little simple and rustic, but I hope it is to your taste.

Since the wind tells me of your coming, follow its direction as it holds the key to our ‘fate.'”