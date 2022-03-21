When is Noelle’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, all the playable characters have a birthday that provides special rewards for travelers over the year. Noelle celebrates her birthday on March 21, and the birthday mail contains a written letter by Noelle and some other special rewards. You’ll get 5 Adventurer’s Experience and 1 Lighter-Than-Air Pancake.

Adventurer’s Experience are character level-up items that are the primary resource in leveling up your characters. Meanwhile, the Lighter-Than-Air Pancake is a food item that revives a character and restores 15% of their max HP, then restores an additional 550 HP.

Noelle’s Birthday Letter

I haven’t let up a moment in the past year.

Whether as a maid helping those around me or in my daily training, I strive to be the best I can be.

Still, there are times when I do feel like I can’t go on anymore…

At times like these, I look to the stars. The thought of you, far more brilliant than me, persevering somewhere under the night sky makes me feel like my fatigue is not worth mentioning.

The day has finally come and it feels a little earlier than expected. I admit that I feel slightly nervous but not as much as I am excited. Now, I can finally show you the fruits of my labor.

I hope you’ll be here to see it!