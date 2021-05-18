When is Rambo and Die Hard coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War?

As part of the Call of Duty Season Three Reloaded update, 1980’s action movie icons John Rambo and John McClane of the Rambo and Die Hard films, respectively, will become playable Operators in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Both will be purchasable in the in-game store through separate Rambo and Die Hard Operator Bundles. But when will these action heroes actually become available in the game?

Season Three Reloaded is set to launch on Thursday, May 20, but expect an update to drop shortly before the date to prepare players for the incoming new content. You can expect both the Rambo and Die Hard Operator Bundles to drop on the dot at the same time — according to Activision, both bundles will be available for purchase starting May 19 at 9 PM PT, or May 20 at exactly midnight ET.

Keep in mind, however, that these bundles are only available for a limited amount of time. You will only be able to buy access to John Rambo, John McClane, and their respective items and weapon blueprints until Friday, June 18 at 9 PM PT. There is no word how players, if at all, can obtain these bundles again from the store after this date. Also note that Rambo and McClane will be treated as their own separate Operators in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, rather than acting as alternate skins for existing Operators.