When is the next E3?

E3 2022 has been cancelled, so is the next E3 in 2023 or further down the line? We’ll go through all the details we know currently as of March 31.

With COVID-19 still present in the world today, the organizer Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has previously made E3 a digital-only event. Unfortunately, the leading trade event in the gaming space will be entirely canceled this year. However, we have some news that the next E3 will be in 2023.

Axios’ Stephen Totilo has reported on Twitter that the event will be coming back next year. “E3 will return in 2023 with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations,” the ESA said in an email received by Totilo. The ESA also claims that there will be an “all-new format and interactive experience” at E3 2023. By then, we’ll likely see the pandemic become less of a factor (*knocking wood*), so E3 could make a comeback.

Fans of the event may also be happy to know that E3 2023 will be coming back to Los Angeles like many meetings before it.

For 2022, other major events will take E3’s place. PAX East 2022 is just around the corner at the end of April. Announcements from Gearbox Software and Larian Studios are likely to be revealed during the convention. In addition, Geoff Keighley is bringing back the Summer Game Fest in June with a “slate of events.”

“We’ll be producing another Kickoff Live show with announcements, news, and first looks,” said Keighley in a tweet announcing Summer Game Fest’s return.