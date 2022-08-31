When is the next Special Order Banner in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

Tower of Fantasy, the hit gacha MMO that’s been giving Genshin Impact a run for its money, has some pretty similar systems at play to its competitor from miHoYo. One such overlapping feature is the varied cast of playable characters and the method of getting them — specifically, through spending premium currency for a chance to “roll” a new addition to your party. In Tower of Fantasy, these gambling-adjacent rolls are known as Special Orders, though many players use Genshin’s term for them — banners.

The Choice Weapons and Choice Matrices Special Orders remain in play indefinitely, but there are also event-related Special Orders that cycle in and out on a timed basis. Here are the details of the current Event Special Order and the next one to cycle in.

What’s the current Special Order Banner in Tower of Fantasy?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The current Event Special Orders, set to run until 2 PM PT/5 PM ET on August 31, are named “Rebirth of Clemency” and “Yesteryear’s Reconstruction.” Spending your hard-earned currency on these banners will give you a chance to unlock new Simulacrum Nemesis, a strong meta option for Tower of Fantasy’s PvP and PvE elements, her weapons Venus, and Nemesis Matrices.

When is the next Special Order Banner in Tower of Fantasy?

#TowerofFantasy ⚔ New Simulacrum Debut



The proud flames of the Heirs of Aida; and the scarlet nightmare of Hykros.



You will know her red hair, her sword, and her name:#Frigg 🌹 pic.twitter.com/kcqH47OJPY — Tower of Fantasy (@ToF_EN_Official) August 23, 2022

The next big Event Special Order is the Frigg Special Cache. The event will commence on September 1, running until September 20 at 2 PM PT/5 PM ET, and players will be able to roll for Frigg, an ice-powered melee fighter. The red-headed Frigg fights with a sizeable katana named Balmung — which players can also roll for during the event — and is a devoted follower of the Sage, and was previously only available in the Chinese version of the game. The new Special Order will see her becoming playable for global audiences for the first time.