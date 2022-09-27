Tower of Fantasy reveals next limited banner Simulacra in the leadup to the Vera release

The hits keep on coming for Tower of Fantasy fans. The next limited banner Simulacrum was recently revealed on the game’s official YouTube channel: players will be able to pull for Cobalt-B on October 6. She’s a weapons designer wielding the Flaming Revolver, a Flame-element close and mid-range firearm with multiple firing modes and area of effect attacks.

The Flaming Revolver will be the fourth Flame-element SSR weapon to come to Tower of Fantasy and will run alongside King‘s Scythe of the Crow, Zero‘s Negating Cube, and Huma‘s Molten Shield V2. It will likely be a second Flame DPS option, as the gameplay clip in the video shows lots of potential for burst damage and room-clearing effects. The weapon’s Shatter stat might be one of its better traits, as another clip showcases the Flaming Revolver taking out enemy shields.

Eagled-eyed players won’t be surprised by Cobalt-B’s entrance into the Global version of Tower of Fantasy. She was a possible customer at the limited-time Aida Cafe event, and players high enough in the Bygone Phantasm activity could see her weapon as one of the buffed options for a set of floors.

Cobalt-B and her Weapon release in what’s liable to be the last few weeks before the large Vera 2.0 update coming to Tower of Fantasy. A brief portion of Cobalt-B’s reveal has her overlooking Mirroria, the cyberpunk city unique to the Vera zone. The official reveal of Vera said it was releasing in late fall 2022. The Vera Orienteering event is coming this week, which seems to indicate the 2.0 update might be even sooner than expected.

Pulling Cobalt-B is another chance for players to spend their Dark Crystals in the limited banner to buy Red Nuclei. Everyone will want to do so as soon as possible, as a purely Flame-element DPS team with solid Support backup will be possible come her release.