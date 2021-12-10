When is the release date for A Plague Tale: Requiem?

Asobo Studio premiered a new trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, at The Game Awards. While Asobo did not announce a specific release date, the trailer shown did state that the game is coming in 2022 for the PlayStation 4/5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming. We’ll update this article as more information comes out that narrows down the game’s release window.

A Plague Tale: Requiem’s trailer showcased the game’s protagonists, Amicia and Hugo, fighting, sneaking, and running their way through various environments, many of which were infested by the game’s plagued rat hordes.

The gameplay shown was quite varied. At one point, Amica was shown sailing on a ship towards a mysterious destination. She was also depicted taking down enemies using stealth takedowns, firing various weapons, and engaging one enemy in a knife fight as her surroundings burned down around her. Much like the previous game, it looks like Hugo and Amicia are in for a rather intense journey when the game launches.

A Plague Tale: Innocence was released in 2019, and followed siblings Amicia and Hugo as they attempted to survive in a world dominated by plague-infected hordes of rats. The game was well-received, ultimately giving rise to a sequel, which was announced during E3 2021.