When is the release date for Atlas Fallen? Answered

It looks like it’s almost time to slide into the saddle of action-adventure with Atlas Fallen, a cooperative-enabled title that has players hunting legendary monsters and fighting corrupted gods. Offering a large, sweeping world to explore and master, Atlas Fallen has been revealed during Gamescom Opening Night and has players salivating.

Atlas Fallen takes place in a vast desert, and promises players the opportunity to take down ferocious beasts of their choosing to build unique playstyles that center around super-powers. Forging a new era for humanity has never looked so good, but figuring when players can begin to do so is a bit vague at the moment.

Atlas Fallen release date

Right now, all that has been offered regarding Atlas Fallen’s release date from developer Deck13 Interactive is within 2023. Nothing further has yet been offered on any of the official channels for the title regarding open betas, pre-ordering, or even a deeper look at what the world within Atlas Fallen holds.

The Steam page for Atlas Fallen makes a few promises, however: weapons that shift form depending on needs, hunting magnificent beasts for their essence, and the ability to glide across the sands of the desert world left for the ruins of humanity. Offering super-human powers of levitation and super-strength, Atlas Fallen appears to place players in the midst of a power-fantasy where the true test of mettle comes from obscenely large and deadly creatures.

Atlas Fallen currently exists in an enigmatic state: aside from the stunning trailer, little is understood about this title aside from a brief reference to corrupt gods and a once thriving landscape being turned to sand and dust. In the darkest hour of humanity, two heroes rise to liberate mankind.

Players will be able to rise from the dust on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox X/S sometime in 2023. Currently, players can only pre-order the game through Focus Entertainments online store if they’re purchasing a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X copy.