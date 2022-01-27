Elder Scrolls Online has a new expansion coming out with High Isle. The year-long content, subtitled Legacy of the Bretons, will feature a brand new area that has never been explored in the Elder Scrolls franchise before. The new expansion is jam-packed with new content, and it has fans wondering: when is the release date for Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle?

High Isle launches June 6th on PC, Mac, Steam and Google Stadia, and June 21st for Playstation and Xbox players. The expansion will take players to the Systres Isles, an archipelago located north of Summerset. The first DLC, Ascending Tide, will be available for players March 14th for PC, Mac, Steam, and Google Stadia and March 29th on Playstation and Xbox.

High Isle will introduce new features and content, such as Tales of Tribute (a new resource management card game,) a new Trial and several new Dungeons, two new companions in Ember and Isobel, and a story focused around political intrigue, class warfare and feudalism, and medieval-styled high fantasy. Pre-orders are available on each platform — with a collector’s edition that include two new non-combat pets, a new mount, new costume and a new Crown Crate reward.