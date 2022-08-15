When is the release date for Fangs? Answered

Fangs is an upcoming MOBA game that is about to enter another round of alpha playtesting. While the graphics and gameplay look pretty exciting for fans of the genre, there are still a lot of questions about when the final game will be released. However, it looks like you’ll have to wait a bit longer before you’re able to sink your teeth into Fangs. Here is everything we know about when Fangs’ release date is.

When will Fangs be released?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a set release date for Fangs yet. The developers, Hidden Leaf Games, are putting the game through another round of alpha playtesting before they’re ready to say when Fangs is ready to see the light of day. Their website currently states that they’re “not quite ready to share a release data at this time.”

If you want to know exactly when that changes, then your best option is to join the game’s very active Discord channel and follow them on social media, where major announcements are generally shared first. Otherwise, fans who can’t wait to get started with Fangs can sign up for the upcoming alpha playtest which will run from August 19 to September 2. The developers haven’t announced any further playtests at this time, but it is safe to say that they will probably include a beta test before the game goes live. The game looks unlikely to release before the end of 2022 at this rate.

Fangs offers some interesting gameplay twists on the usual MOBA formula. Heroes can be completely rebuilt to fill any role, turning your damage dealer into a healer without changing any of their stats. It also boasts that there will be a heavy emphasis on teamwork in the game, with players needing to rely on each other to secure victory. With no release date in sight, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see if this will be enough to help Fangs stand out in the crowded MOBA market.