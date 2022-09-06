When is the release date for Gundam Evolution? Answered

SD Gundam Battle Alliance isn’t the only Gundam game we’re getting in 2022. That’s a chibi-style action RPG where Gundam Suits duke it out, while Gundam Evolution is a team-based hero shooter. Gundam fans looking forward to its full free-to-play release don’t have to wait much longer to get started.

What are Gundam Evolution’s PC and console release dates

Gundam Evolution has a bit of a staggered release: PC players will be able to get their hands on it about two months before console gamers. Gundam Evolution will be available on PC via Steam starting Wednesday, September 21 — Epic Games Store loyalists will have to make the switch or miss out on this one. The game will then release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on Wednesday, November 30.

These dates were announced during Gundam Evolution’s mission briefing, a video in which producer Kazuya Maruyama and battle director Ryota Hogaki gave a rundown of everything you need to know before starting the game. The broadcast also gave us a peek at the first season of additional characters, which include the Mahiroo and Melee Loadout Zaku II units.

What kind of game is Gundam Evolution?

As stated earlier, Gundam Evolution is a team-based hero shooter. Those who played the network test know that the moment-to-moment gameplay can actually resemble Overwatch to a degree — that’s largely due to its UI design. Each Gundam suit has unique abilities too: Methuss has dual pistols and Barbatos swings a heavy mace, as two quick examples. Each one can also fly through the air and unleash a charging attack, as you’d expect.

In total, Gundam Evolution will have 12 different units to choose from at launch. As mentioned during the mission briefing video, more will be added to the game over time.