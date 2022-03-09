When is the release date for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R?

Bandai Namco announced JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R during PlayStation’s March State of Play event. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like fans of the series will have to wait too long to play it. The game will launch in early fall 2022, according to the game’s announcement trailer. A specific release date wasn’t announced, but we’ll update this article as the publisher provides more information on it.

Based on the trailer, the game is an enhanced version of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle, which was previously released for the PlayStation 3 in 2013. The game is a 2.5D fighter that features a large cast comprised of characters from the JoJo series’ many arcs. It is set to launch on PS4 and PS5.

The original version featured 41 characters, but All-Star Battle R will have 50, according to its trailer. Several of the franchise’s protagonists, including Jonathan Joestar, Joseph Joestar, Jolyne Cujoh, and Jotaro Kujo, were among the large sample of characters featured in the trailer.

There have been several video games based on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure that have been released for myriad systems since the series debuted in 1987. Additionally, characters from the franchise were previously featured in crossover fighting games, such as J-Stars Victory VS and Jump Force.