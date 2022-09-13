When is the release date for Like a Dragon: Isshin? Answered

The Yakuza series has quickly risen in popularity in America in recent years. While Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios is best known for their criminal empire action adventure games, there is more to them than that. The series growth has lead way for a historical reenactment title that was previously exclusive to Japan can now be remade and come to the West. Here is the release date for Like a Dragon: Ishin.

Like a Dragon: Ishin release date

Like a Dragon: Ishin is set to release sometime in February 2023. Unfortunately, we do not have an exact release dare as of this writing, but the fact that we have a month makes us feel a lot better about it releasing around that time. Of course, the game is still viable to be delayed before that comes, but if that happens, we imagine the furthest it would be pushed out is into March.

Like a Dragon: Ishin brings back favorite Yakuza characters like Kazuma Kiryu, Goro Majima, and more to play the roles of other characters in this 1867 fictional Kyo, Japan setpiece. Kiryu, playing the role of Sakamoto Ryoma, goes on a revenge escapade that throws Japan into a reformation that brings the samurai era to an end.

The game features four combat styles: Swordsman, Gunman, Brawler, and Wild Dancer, which is kind of a combination of sword and gun play combined together. Of course, as is customary for the development studio, additional actions can be done like summoning a tiger to feast on your enemies, blowing away the competition with a cannon, and choking out your enemies with plums. Also expect fun and off-the-wall mini-games to appear as well.

We will update this article when a firm release date for the game has been set.