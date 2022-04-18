When is the release date for Madden 23?

The 2021 NFL season is well behind us, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look forward to next year. Every fall brings a new start for 32 NFL teams, and the Madden game franchise. There’s no reason not to expect a new installment of the hit game series this year, but when will Madden 23 go live on consoles worldwide? Here’s what we know so far.

As of right now, we do not know the release date for Madden 23. However, if history is any indication, Madden 23 will most likely be released sometime during the month of August. Aside from Madden 20, every Madden game that has released over the past 10 years has launched during August.

Each of the past two years, EA Sports has elected to release Madden during the second half of the month, so it’s reasonable to expect to Madden 23 to go live sometime during that time period for 2022. That date should become more clearer as EA Sports gears up to release more info on the title.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a clear timetable for when Electronic Arts might be ready to announce new info. EA has been a bit inconsistent over the past few years, regarding its timing for releasing launch info for Madden. EA Sports released first details for Madden 21 and 22 during the month of June, but did not for Madden 20. The release date for Madden 20 was made public in April 2019, during the NFL Draft. We’ll have to wait and see for what happens in 2022, but we do know that it won’t be during EA Play Live.