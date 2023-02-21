When is the release date for Mighty DOOM?

The time to rip and tear on mobile devices is nigh, as Bethesda Softworks has announced the release date for Mighty Doom on Android and iOS devices. Unlike the other entries in the Doom series, Mighty Doom is a top-down rogue-lite shooter where players must gather equipment and upgrade their skills to face hordes of demons, making it the perfect fit for phones.

When does Mighty Doom launch on Android & iOS?

Those who can’t wait to shoot rockets at the Cyberdemon until it dies on the small screen won’t have to sit around for long, as Mighty Doom’s Early Access period has finished, and it’s time for the game to hit the big time. The latest trailer for Mighty Doom has confirmed that it will launch on March 21 and that pre-registration is now open on Google Play and the App Store.

There are benefits to pre-registering interest in Mighty Doom, as those who sign-up will receive in-game items, including a Baron of Hell Heavy Cannon Weapon Skin, a Cacodemon Rocket Launcher Weapon Skin, three Equipment Keys, a Weapon Key, and eighty crystals. If the premium currency and keys sound predatory, then it might be best to avoid Mighty Doom and play the other Doom games on mobile phones using xCloud instead.

The initial reaction to Mighty Doom wasn’t as angry as expected, especially compared to the Diablo Immortal controversy. This is despite the game starring a chibi version of the Doom Slayer, as he blasts through cartoonish monsters and colorful stages, all surrounded by the gaudy trappings of a mobile game, right down to the gambling mechanics. It’s possible that Mighty Doom just managed to slip under the radar, and longtime Doom fans might have more to say about the game when it finally launches.