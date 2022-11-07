When is the release date for Ramattra in Overwatch 2? Answered

Ramattra is Overwatch 2’s latest hero, being the game’s first post-launch addition to the Tank role. The character has a significant impact on the story’s lore as well, being the leader of the Null Sector and partnering up with the terrorist organization Talon while drumming up the second Omnic Crisis. When he becomes playable, he will throw quite a big wrench in the state of the meta from a gameplay perspective as well. Here is when you can get your hands on Ramattra in Overwatch 2.

When is Ramattra coming to Overwatch 2?

Ramattra will make his debut in Overwatch 2 at the start of Season Two on December 6. Unless Blizzard changes the way you unlock new heroes, he will only be available for players who purchase the premium battle pass or advances their free battle pass to tier 55. If you do not do either before Season Two ends, there will be an alternate way to unlock him through Hero Challenges. Like all new heroes, Ramattra will be disabled in ranked games for the first couple of weeks he is available to ensure people have time to learn his moveset before bringing him to the more competitive game mode.

With Season Two still a month away as of this writing, it may feel like a bit early to reveal Overwatch 2’s new Tank hero. This comes down to the timing of the Overwatch Grand Finals. With the culmination of the Overwatch League’s season, it made sense for Blizzard to reveal the anticipated hero for the new season. We have yet to see full gameplay of the character, which will likely be posted online in the weeks leading up to the release.

While Ramattra is being added in the game’s second season, this will be the final new hero added to the game until Season Four happens in 2023. Once this season starts, the game will be going into a rotation of adding a new hero every other season with a new map being added in the other side seasons.