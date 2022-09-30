When is the release date for Revenant Prime in Warframe? Answered

Revenant Prime is a potent variant of the original Eidolon-inspired Warframe, Revenant. Revenant Prime will also launch with a pair of Prime weapons and accessories. Prime Warframes are better versions of their base character in several areas, and they sport bright and shining gold aesthetic flair to signify their power and value. This guide will explain the expected release date for Revenant Prime in Warframe, and what is launching alongside him.

When is Revenant Prime releasing in Warframe?

During the Digital Extremes Devstream 164 broadcast, a trailer and the release date were given to the latest Warframe to get a Prime variant and Access event. Revenant Prime will launch on October 5 for all platforms simultaneously. Revenant is a Warframe inspired by the Eidolon world bosses on Earth and a versatile character if appropriately built.

Revenant Prime will also be launching alongside Prime Access, a bundle including him and a handful of other items. This is everything included in Revenant Prime Access.

Revenant Prime : The lost one rises. Wield the essence of the Eidolon as you wield Revenant Prime’s power.

: The lost one rises. Wield the essence of the Eidolon as you wield Revenant Prime’s power. Tatsu Prime : Tatsu Prime glows with spectral splendor. It grows more powerful with each enemy’s demise, especially when wielded by Revenant.

: Tatsu Prime glows with spectral splendor. It grows more powerful with each enemy’s demise, especially when wielded by Revenant. Phantasma Prime : Phantasma Prime is burnished with deadly force. In Revenant’s hands, it has increased magazine capacity. The might of its irradiated plasma is reminiscent of the fearsome Eidolon.

: Phantasma Prime is burnished with deadly force. In Revenant’s hands, it has increased magazine capacity. The might of its irradiated plasma is reminiscent of the fearsome Eidolon. Exclusive Revenant Prime Glyphs.

Aurimus Prime Syandana.

Vetala Prime Armor.

90 Day Resource and Credit Booster.

Revenant Prime will also feature enhanced stats compared to the base version of the frame. His base armor, health, and energy stats will all be increased. You will be able to purchase him with Prime Access or earn his parts by cracking Relics once he is added to the game.