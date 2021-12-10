When is the release date for the Nightmare Before Christmas content in Fall Guys?

Mediatonic announced at The Game Awards that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will cross over with yet another popular media franchise: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Cosmetics modeled after Jack Skellington, Sally, and the Mayor of Halloween Town will arrive in-game starting December 16.

On the official Fall Guys blog, the developer stated the cosmetics’ releases would be staggered as follows:

The Mayor of Halloween Town – Available December 16-19

– Available December 16-19 Sally – Available December 20-23

– Available December 20-23 Jack Skellington – Available December 24-27

Additionally, the game’s website specified a series of challenges that will run from December 16 through December 27 known as “Santa Jack’s Challenges.” Attaining a certain amount of points during this event can net you the following items:

The Pumpkin King (Nickname) – 100 points

– 100 points The Pumpkin King (Pattern) – 200 points

– 200 points Deadly Nightshade (Colour) – 400 points

– 400 points Santa Jack – Bottom (Costume) – 600 points

– 600 points Santa Jack – Top (Costume) – 800 points

– 800 points Zero’s Surprise (Celebration) – 1000 points

The Game Awards also broadcasted a trailer showing the new cosmetics in action.

Dive through the Door Dash door straight to Halloween Town because we’ve got new frightfully festive challenges, rewards, and costumes coming from 16th December! pic.twitter.com/vpVm36j7LH — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) December 10, 2021

This is far from the first crossover Fall Guys has had with other platforms. The survival party game previously received cosmetics inspired by characters from NieR, Doom, Half-Life, Shovel Knight, and Sonic the Hedgehog, to name a few.