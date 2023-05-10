Fall Guys Season 4 Patch Notes: Fall Guys Creative Mode, Explained

The patch notes for Fall Guys Season 4 have been released, focusing on a brand-new mode available to all players. In addition to the reveal of Fall Guys Creative Mode, these patch notes explain what’s happening to Season Passes and feature a few upcoming skins. This guide explains everything fans need to know about Fall Guys Season 4, so there’s no detail they aren’t aware of.

Related: The 10 best free online games worth playing

What is Fall Guys Creative Mode?

Fall Guys Creative Mode is a game mode within Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout that allows players to craft their own rounds and share them with the community. The mode offers a massive range of platforms, obstacles, and all sorts of other silly structures to pack out a course with. Once the course has been finished, and a test run completed, it can be uploaded for others to download and try out themselves.

Developer Mediatonic has created a selection of 40 creative rounds to get those creative juices flowing, but the roster is sure to explode once fans get to grips with the mechanics. As more creative rounds are published, Mediatonic will be selecting a few for each rotation to be included in a featured playlist. This will be on the Fall Guys home screen, giving creative players some incentive to create something incredible.

What is the Fall Guys Fame Pass?

The Fall Guys Fame Pass is replacing Season Passes from Season 4 onwards. The Fame Pass is like a Season Pass, but it runs for 4-7 weeks instead of a few months. Each season will contain multiple Fame Passes with 40 rewards, each one of which is weighted more toward costume unlocks. This shift aims to give players more for their money, making it more tempting to invest in a premium track instead of sticking with each Fame Pass’ free track. To help players get through these Fame Passes, Mediatonic has doubled the number of daily challenges, making it much easier to earn progress through playing.

How to Get the Hello Kitty Costume in Fall Guys

Image via Mediatonic

The Hello Kitty costume is only available in Fame Pass 1 of Fall Guys Season 4. To get it, you need to purchase the premium track for Fame Pass 1, and the costume will be automatically added to your inventory.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Screenshot by Gamepur

In addition to a switch up in how Season Passes work and a completely new game mode, Fall Guys Season 4 brings with it a collection of improvements and bug fixes. This includes a significant improvement to the “bodyblocking” problem, shorter intro cams, visual quality improvements for Nintendo Switch, and a fix for those pesky spinning rhinos. The full patch notes list every change this season implements for any fans that want to read through them all.