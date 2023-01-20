Fall Guys fans want vaulted levels at all times following server shortage hiccup

Fall Guys players are demanding Mediatonic stop vaulting much of the content in the game following a short server outage that allowed players to access the full library of courses. The movement has scrounged up a bit of a following, with #UnvaultFallGuys beginning to trend on Twitter.

On Thursday, a server hosting service called Cloudflare went down, and apparently, the infrastructure that vaults certain content in Fall Guys is connected to that server. This allowed players to see old courses that Mediatonic had turned off for various reasons. Their main justification is that letting all the courses be playable would impact bugs and performance issues in the game.

Because of this, we need to limit which Rounds are available in the game on an ongoing basis, which means some have been removed. This process, which we’ll refer to as vaulting, will remain a part of Fall Guys for the foreseeable future. — Fall Guys – Sunken Secrets 🥔 (@FallGuysGame) November 15, 2022

There were some reports of courses missing many obstacles and bugs, like players’ characters becoming disjointed and reconfigured, but for the most part, everyone loved the variety that they felt had been missing from Fall Guys for a long time now.

While putting in a map rotation is not uncommon these days, games like Overwatch 2, Apex Legends, and Fortnite do it all the time, it seems the community around Fall Guys can’t get into the idea of having a smaller palette of courses to get when matchmaking. With how short rounds go in the game and how quickly you can be bounced from the competition, seeing the same levels continually can get old fast.

As of this writing, it appears that Mediatonic is sticking to its guns that vaulting is necessary for a better experience in Fall Guys, but hopefully, they can find a way to relieve some of the community’s frustrations going forward.

A possible solution could be more routine map rotations in the vault. As it stands now, the vault is switched out at the start of every new season, which lasts multiple months. More variety injected into the game every week or two would probably go a long way to helping soften many of the player base’s hard feelings at the moment.