When is the release date for Title Update 2 in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Multiple free Title Updates will be available following the release of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and these will go out to the Nintendo Switch and PC versions simultaneously. These updates will be how the Monster Hunter team supports the game following the expansion’s official release, adding more challenges and quests to players who find themselves hitting the endgame. These free Title Updates will expand on the Anomaly Investigation quests and add additional monsters. Here’s what we know about the release date for Title Update 2 in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

What is the release date for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s Title Update 2?

At this time, the only information we have is that we can expect to see it sometime in late September. The Monster Hunter team shared this information during the full breakdown of Title Update 1, which was released on August 10. These details were shared at the end of the video. Beyond this timeframe, we do not have an exact timetable, unfortunately.

Related: How to get the Fiorayne outfit in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Image via Monster Hunter YouTube

From what Title Update 1 shared with us, we know that when Title Update 2 arrives, we can expect at least two more monsters to be available for you to hunt. Hopefully, the Monster Hunter team does the same thing with Update 1 and unveils two additional monsters alongside the ones they already announced. The two surprises for Title Update 1 were Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian. The text underneath the update shares we can expect more rare species monsters, subspecies monsters, and powered-up monsters featured in the update.

We’ll update this guide when we learn more concrete details from the Monster Hunter team. Unfortunately, this information likely won’t arrive until closer to the start of September.