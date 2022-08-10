How to get the Fiorayne outfit in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Fiorayne is one of the main characters featured in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion. You can fight alongside her as she accompanies you on several quests. If you’ve ever wanted to play this character, you do have an opportunity to do this by getting the Fiorayne outfit. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Fiorayen outfit in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to get the Fiorayne Layered Armor in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

You can grab the Fiorayne Hunter layered armor set by purchasing it from a DLC expansion. You can buy it in the respective store where you play the game. For those who are playing it on Steam, you can grab it over here. If you’re playing it from your Nintendo Switch, it will be available in the Nintendo eShop. Both of these locations require you to put down real-world money to add it t your layered armor collection, giving you the chance to look precisely like Fiorayne, but you’ll be using your Monster Hunter character.

Unfortunately, this is a paid bit of content. However, it is entirely cosmetic. If you miss out on this purchase, you should be completely fine to enjoy Sunbreak fully. The only thing it changes is your character’s appearance, for anyone who wanted to play as Fiorayne after seeing her in action in the Sunbreak trailers or while she was accompanying you on your missions.

This appears to be the only way to obtain this layered armor. Because it is paid content, we doubt this will be available in future event quests.