When is the release date of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition for Xbox? Answered

During this year’s Age of Empires 25th anniversary, the AoE development team did a 3-hour live stream in which they addressed one of the most important queries console players have been asking for the past years. Right at the start of the stream, the developers showcased a question: “Will (Age of Empires) come to consoles soon?” They answered with a special trailer confirming the series’ addition to the Xbox family. So, we know that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is coming to the Xbox consoles, but when exactly is the release date for this version of the game?

What is the Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Xbox release date?

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will arrive on Xbox consoles on January 31, 2023. The release date is surefire, as the hype the Age of Empires team has created for the port of the game to the Xbox was enormous. Not only did they give the fans a release date, but they also showcased many of the features this version will have that will make the life of console players easier.

What new features were added to Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition for the Xbox?

First, Xbox users will get all the features that PC players have now, such as 83 maps, 42 multiplayer civilizations, 34 single-player campaigns, 10 multiplayer modes, and 7 co-op campaigns. Xbox fans will also get the chance to use a mouse and keyboard on their console if they wish to. They will also have special bindings for the controllers to make the strategy game more accessible.

Related: When is the release date for Age of Mythology Retold?

The Age of Empires team has also brought a feature that most Xbox players will love, the ability to crossplay with PC users. This will be optional, and fans will be able to play co-op and multiplayer campaigns with both Xbox and PC users. The game will also be part of the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta, allowing players to enjoy Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition away from their gaming rig.