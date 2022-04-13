When is the release date of Hell Is Us?

Those of you who finished Death Stranding and were left with the difficult to sate yearning for a similar experience may want to keep an eye on Hell Is Us, the upcoming third-person action game from Rogue Factor. The game has some impressive developer pedigree behind it, and the few things we know about it so far raise a lot of questions about its story and gameplay. Of course, most players would also love to know when the release date of Hell Is Us is.

Hell Is Us players will experience a dark sci-fantasy story that seems to take place on Earth following a supernatural cataclysm of some sort. After a civil war in an unnamed country, humanity is assailed by “chimeras” that seem to be born out of negative human emotions. The premise is enticingly cryptic, and the few shots of Hell Is Us’ ravaged landscapes flashed in the trailer showcase a moody and dark world that could be quite fun to explore, especially without intrusive quest markers.

At this stage, we don’t know when the release date of Hell Is Us is. The game is being published by Nacon, who has only announced a very wide release window of 2023. We will know more about Hell Is Us and its retro-novel approach to exploration as the game nears its planned release window, and update this guide as soon as a concrete release date for Hell Is Us is announced.