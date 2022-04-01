When is the release date of Rivals 2?

Rivals 2, the Rivals of Aether sequel, is far away from release, but it already looks promising with its new 3D look and mechanics. Here’s when to expect Rivals 2 to jump into digital store shelves.

Rivals of Aether developer Aether Studio has announced that Rivals 2 will be released sometime in 2024 with a beta to come before it in 2023. It seems like very early days for the project as no official platforms have been announced as of yet. However, the developer has expressed interest in releasing it on “as many platforms as they can” in the game’s Q&A.

You may be wondering why it’s going to take so long to release Rivals 2. There’s a reason for that, however. “Our team is small but our ambitions are high!” said Aether Studio. “[..] There is a lot that we want to build to make Rivals 2 the best fighting game that it can be and it’s going to take time.”

With free-to-play fighters like Brawlhalla out there, Aether Studios hasn’t even decided on a business model for Rivals 2 yet. “We are researching every possible business model including requiring players to be on an exercise bike or the game closes,” the Seattle-based company joked.

The developer has confirmed that three fighters will return from the original to the sequel, which includes Wrastor, Zetterburn, and Ranno.