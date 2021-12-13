When is the release date of Scorn?

The much-anticipated horror game Scorn was delayed to 2022, leading to drama, refund requests, an outburst from the director, and more. Now that the smoke has cleared, we finally know the release date for the game.

After the previously mentioned outburst, Scorn developer Ebb Software hired a community director. New hire Megna’s first Kickstarter post features a fresh release date announcement trailer. That may be a slight misnomer, as we don’t have a specific day just yet. Scorn is coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC in October 2022, and it’ll be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. October is still a much narrower window than we previously knew, and a release date around Halloween is certainly appropriate for the survival horror game.

Scorn cites artist HR Giger, who designed the Xenomorph for the Alien films, as one of its main influences. That vibe has been clear ever since the original Looking at the current trailers and screenshots trickled out. Scorn’s biopunk style is oily, fleshy, and full of veiled body horror. For all of its style, we still haven’t seen any actual gameplay, though. Ebb Software CEO Ljubomir Peklar says the game is at “75% content completion,” so hopefully we’ll get a look soon. For now, you can expect more regular Kickstarter updates about Scorn’s progress, just like the one that revealed the release date.