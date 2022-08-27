What exact time does the Splatoon 3 Splatfest start? Rock vs. Paper vs. Scissors Splatfest World Premiere demo start time

Splatfests provide Splatoon 3 players the opportunity to participate in the silliest of debates, all while supporting their favorite idol. For a short period, the chaotic city of Splatsville turns into a neon wonder, and players can choose one of three teams to represent for the festivities. While Nintendo Switch owners can already download the Splatfest World Premiere demo, what time can you actually start playing the Splatfest and try Splatoon 3’s new wares? The answer depends on where you live.

Splatfest World Premiere demo start time by time zone

While all demo owners can customize their character, roam the lobby, pick their team, and share pictures, the Test Range is closed until the Splatfest begins. The start time of this Splatoon 3 Splatfest is staggered depending on the region you’re based in. That means that European players get to enter the Splatfest first. Below are the Splatfest start times:

Europe: August 27, 9 AM BST / 10 AM CEST (8:00 UTC)

(8:00 UTC) North America: August 27, 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET (16:00 UTC)

(16:00 UTC) Japan: August 28: 9 AM JST (00:00 UTC)

How long does the Splatfest World Premiere demo last?

The Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo will last for a full 12 hours. The first six hours will consist of standard Turf War gameplay, pitting one team against another, while the final six hours will consist of Tricolor Turf War matches, with all three teams engaging in 4v2v2 mayhem.

In the full Splatoon 3 game, Splatfests will last for 48 hours, giving 24 hours for the main Splatfest Battle and the back 24 hours for Tricolor Battles.