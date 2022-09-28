When is the release date of The Jackbox Party Pack 9?

If you have been looking for a good party game or have been waiting for the sequel to The Jackbox Party Pack 8, your wishes have been answered. The Jackbox Party Pack 9 is on its way, bringing the well-known enjoyable party games that everyone can enjoy, easily accessible on multiple devices. Read on to see when you can play this next set of Jackbox treats.

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 release date and platforms

Jackbox Games announced on Twitter that The Jackbox Party Pack 9 will be released on October 20. The release will be across all major platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox. It is also available for pre-order on Steam.

It’s official! 🥳🎉



October 20th is the release date for Party Pack 9 on major platforms🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/cK7g0VwqpO — Jackbox Games (@jackboxgames) September 27, 2022

What games are in The Jackbox Party Pack 9?

There will be five games in The Jackbox Party Pack 9, each with its own player requirements and durations.

Fibbage 4 (2 to 8 players): Each round has a true fact with a key portion blanked out. One player will do their best to come up with a lie that fits the blank and looks believable to other players. You earn points by either guessing the truth or figuring out the lies. Quixort (1 to 10 players): You will have to sort answers to trivia questions into the proper order. They will be falling from the top of the screen and you will race to sort them correctly. This can be played solo to challenge yourself, or played in teams to see who can do the best job sorting the answers. Junktopia (3 to 8 players): You are coming up with hilarious facts for objects that you are trying to sell for a wizard. The more your group finds value in an object’s description, the more valuable it will be and the more points you can earn. There are also different activities to keep gameplay interesting. Nonsensory (3 to 8 players): You will be drawing according to prompts that ask you to draw a particular image. It must also rank somewhere on a 1-10 scale, and you will earn points based on how many people guess your prompt and your ranking. Roomerang (4 to 9 players): Everyone will be assigned a character, and will be answering questions as if they were the actual character. Just like a reality show, you can get advantages for winning and players can be eliminated.

Some games are open for audience participation as well, and they are able to influence the outcome through their participation. It’s silly, nonsensical, and ready to provide a good time for all.

You can sign up on Jackbox Games’ email list if you would like more information about the game. Pre-ordering on Steam is available if you want to book your interest in the game before release date. Otherwise, look forward to October 20 for party games you don’t want to miss.