When is the release date of We Are OFK? Full episode schedule

We Are OFK is the story of an indie band, telling how the four members met and started making music together. You’ll follow Itsu, Carter, Jey, and Luca through a narrative adventure game that takes them to the music studio and other locations across Los Angeles. That journey starts soon.

We Are OFK Full Episode Release Schedule

We Are OFK is an episodic series, so there are actually a few different release dates to mention here. The story will be told across five episodes, with the first two releasing simultaneously on Thursday, August 18. The remaining three episodes will then be released over the following three Thursdays. See the full release schedule below.

Episodes 1 & 2: August 18

August 18 Episode 3: August 25

August 25 Episode 4: September 1

September 1 Episode 5: September 8

These dates also serve as the launch days for singles from OFK and Sony Music Masterworks. With each episode, a new song will also be released. By the time the story wraps up in September, we’ll have about an EP’s worth of tracks. Each song will also be part of the episode’s narrative, seeing you play through an accompanying music video.

We Are OFK Platforms

We Are OFK will be available on a number of platforms. The game is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can wishlist it on Steam and the Epic Games Store now. There’s no word on an Xbox release at this time, although the game does sound like a good fit for Game Pass.

We Are OFK Price

Wishlists are open on PC storefronts, but proper preorders for We Are OFK are also available on the Switch eShop now. The game will be sold for $19.99 USD — one purchase gets you all five episodes — but Switch preorders are currently at a 10% discount. You can grab We Are OFK on Switch for $17.99 until launch day.