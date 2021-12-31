When is the release date of Yae Miko in Genshin Impact?

Everyone loves new Genshin Impact characters, and the community is constantly looking forward to the release of new members to add to their party. Yae Miko is especially popular despite not being out yet due to her close relationship with Raiden Shogun, the leader of Inazuma.

Recently, leaks have indicated that Yae Miko will be available as part of Genshin Impact 2.5, and will likely release on February 16 as part of the first Banner, or on March 9 as part of the second Banner for that update. This, of course, requires miHoYo to stick to their usual release schedule, which seems likely.

Little is known about Yae Miko yet, although as an Inazuma character there is an expectation that she will be another Electro user who will be armed with a Catalyst. Even more interesting, we can expect some story quests to further flesh out a character that has been very important in the overall story of the world of Genshin Impact in recent months.

miHoYo has yet to confirm any details around the release of Yae Miko, which is par for the course for the developers who like to play their cards close to their chests.