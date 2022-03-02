When is the weekly reset time for Lost Ark

Lost Ark is an MMORPG from developer Smilegate RPG and publisher Amazon Games. Lost Ark is a grindy game, with tons of activities to do every week that have limited attempts. For example, certain dungeons like Abyss Dungeons can only be done once a week.

Once you complete a weekly activity, such as Abyss Dungeons or Weekly Quests, then you’ll have to wait for the “weekly reset” in Lost Ark. Once the game reaches this weekly reset, all weeklies will be done again, meaning you’ll be able to get the rewards you need once more.

Lost Ark resets weekly on Thursday at 10 AM UTC. Here are all of the weekly reset dates in Lost Ark:

NA East: 5 AM EST

NA West: 2 AM PT

EU Central and EU West: 10 AM GMT / 11 AM CET

Here are some of the activities that reset every week:

Weekly Una Tasks

Abyssal Dungeons

Guardian Raids

Ghost Ships

Certain merchants

Note, the times above also translate into Lost Ark’s daily reset time. All daily activities will also reset at the following times: