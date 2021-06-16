When is Venti’s birthday in Gesnhin Impact?

All the different NPCs in Genshin Impact have birthdays that you can kind of celebrate with them over the course of the year. For Venti, the Tone-Deaf Bard’s birthday falls on June 16.

Like all the characters, Venti will send a special mail to you on his birthday, along with 10 Windwheel Asters, and A Buoyant Breeze meal. This meal can normally only be obtained by random chance while cooking Barbatos Ratatouille with Venti. A Buoyant Breeze decreases the amount of stamina depleted by gliding and sprinting for all party members by 25 percent for 1800 seconds.

Venti’s Birthday Mail

So, how do you think we should spend this day?

I’ve been mulling it over for a long time now – so long, in fact, that the Philanemo Mushrooms seem to have withered away and the Windwheel Asters have ground to a complete halt…

Hm… We could go climb a tree and enjoy the breeze together? Or, we could go stargazing from a cliff? Ooh – we could even go on a day trip to an uninhabited island!

Eh, but really, it doesn’t matter what we do – I’ll be happy just as long as I’m with you. Having you by my side is the most important thing of all.

So c’mon, let’s go enjoy my birthday to the full while it lasts! Do you mind if I delegate the decision of exactly how we celebrate it to you, though?