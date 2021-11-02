When is Xiangling’s birthday in Genshin Impact?

In Genshin Impact, all the playable characters have a birthday that provides special rewards for travelers over the course of the year. Liyue’s best chef celebrates her birthday on November 2, cooking up a real treat.

The birthday mail contains a written letter by Xiangling, as well as some special rewards delivered by her. You’ll get 5 Pufferfish, 1 Chili-Mince Cornbread Buns, and 1 Wanmin Restaurant’s Boiled Fish. That’s a lot of rewards for a simple letter.

Chili-Mince Cornbread Buns are a food item that increases all party members’ Shield Strength by 30% and DEF by 200 for 300 seconds. Meanwhile, the Wanmin Restaurant’s Boiled Fish is a food item that restores 34% of max HP to the selected character and regenerates 980 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds.

Xiangling’s Birthday Letter

Guoba was causing a bit of a ruckus early this morning. It took me some time watching his gesticulations to realize that he wants you to come and celebrate my birthday with me!

And you know what? I was just looking for you too! I caught some fish in the harbor today. They weren’t the prettiest, but they were super fatty. So I gave cooking them a go, and they tasted divine! Why don’t you try some? Here, have some whole fish too — just in case you wanna have at them yourself! I’m sure you’ll figure out what to do.

Actually, hmm….What shall we do after dinner… You know what? How about you decide? We’ve got all day. We can grab some food, bring Guoba along, and go anywhere you want!