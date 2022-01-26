When will Apex Legends’ Control mode release and how long will it last?

One of the most unexpected additions to the battle royale-focused Apex Legends is the apparent inclusion of a team-based mode known as Control. With what is understood so far, it revolves around two teams of nine players, each fighting for ownership of certain areas of a map. If that sounds wild, the mode will also be the first to feature infinite respawns, forgoing most of its typical battle royale elements. In the past, features as unique as Control didn’t long; so, will this exciting mode be just another to bite the dust?

As revealed by developer Respawn Entertainment, Control is officially set to launch alongside Season 12 on February 8. Unfortunately, it has also said that it will be a temporary fixture for three weeks, meaning that Control will be disappearing as soon as March 1. So far, there is no word whether Control could one day stay for good, but a three-week run is certainly longer than what most of Apex’s limited-time modes have earned.

One other detail that has been made clear about Control is the ability for players to choose their own loadout. At the time of writing, this system hasn’t been displayed inside of Control quite yet, but it isn’t the first time players had this option. The mode could very well mirror Arena’s loadout process, where legends have a set number of Crafting Materials to spend on guns, explosives, health items, and even additional tactical and ultimate abilities.

When Control arrives, fans should expect another face to be added to the character roster, as Season 12 will also introduce new legend Mad Maggie. On top of that, Control may bear a location inspired by the Olympus battle royale map, as it will return to the rotation next season.

