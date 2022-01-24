Which maps will be in rotation in Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance?

Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance is bringing a new legend to the battlefield in Mad Maggie, alongside a limited-time mode in Control. While those are both big news for the game, players are going to want to know which maps they will be getting into in their matches. As per usual, maps will be on a time limit throughout the day as they swap in and out. Here is Season 12 map rotation in Apex Legends.

Unfortunately, as of this writing, we only know one playable map during Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance. Olympus, a map that takes place in the clouds, will be in the rotation, but some changes are on the way. On the Apex Legends website, the team tease, “Something’s different about the floating city…but what?” The wording here seems to imply that the changes to Olympus are not as noticeable as some past changes have been in other maps.

While we do not know what the Olympus changes are and what other maps will be playable in Season 12, a full reveal of the new season is coming this Thursday, January 27. We will update this article after we have more information on what maps you can expect to see in the game.