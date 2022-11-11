When will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 go on sale? Answered

Call of Duty is always one of the highest-selling video games of every year. That being said, not everyone wants to shell out the full $60-70 it takes to get the game at launch. Luckily, if you are fine with waiting, you can usually join your friends in the game at a lower cost when there is a sale. While we can not predict the moves of all retailers, here is when you can expect Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to go on sale.

When will MW2 go on sale?

As of this writing, we are just a couple of weeks removed from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 being released. With that in mind, you shouldn’t expect any significant drops in prices immediately, especially since the game has sold so well, even setting a PlayStation record for the series. That being said, with Black Friday just around the corner, we would be surprised if the game did not see some kind of sale price of at least $10 off during the craziest shopping day of the year. You may also see some online retailers like Amazon feature the game in a sale on Cyber Monday, but don’t expect the price to drop substantially.

Outside of Black Friday weekend, it is hard to predict when the next sale for MW2 could be. Potentially the week of Christmas or near the beginning of the new year, there can be a sale on the PlayStation or Xbox digital storefronts where you can grab the game, potentially even getting closer to the $20 off area, but whether or not that happens is a gamble.

When 2023 hits, Call of Duty going on sale will likely randomly happen around Activision sales on digital platforms or random specials you see in a store. Pay attention to where you like to buy your games, and eventually, they should run at least a little bit of a sale on the game before Christmas.