Where are the secret library switches in Garden Story?

One of the early main quests in Garden Story tasks you with opening the library back up. This location is central to the protection of The Grove, but it’s been eaten away by age and the Rot. One half of this quest is finding some Sap, and the other is activating secret switches. Since finding Sap is easy, this guide covers the locations of the secret switches you need to activate.

Library switch 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first library switch is located in Bell Row. It’s at the bottom of the area, just as you enter it from below. It’s near the green target in the ground to the left of the path.

Library switch 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second switch is also in Bell Row. This one is up in the top right-hand corner of the area. You’ll miss it if you’re not looking for it.

All you need to do with both switches is hit them with your weapon. This will activate them and turn the library on. You then need to deliver the five Sap, and you’ll have reopened the library for everyone. Note that you don’t have to do this all in one day. You can complete this quest over multiple days and leave it for a long time until you have all the Sap you need.