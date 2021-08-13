What happens when you complete Maraschino’s favor in Garden Story?

Garden Story is filled with side quests called favors. These crop up as you progress through the game’s story, but also as days go by, regardless of main quest progress. It’s hard to know which ones are worth completing first, which is why we’ve put together this guide for what happens when you complete Maraschino’s.

What is Maraschino’s favor?

Maraschino has broken their goggles, and they feel useless without them. They ask Concord to bring him two Crystal Lens to fix them. These are an incredibly rare resource that you won’t see a lot of unless you have a boost to luck. When you do have them, though, you can return to Maraschino on the beach and give them what they’ve requested.

What happens when you complete Maraschino’s favor?

When you give Maraschino the two Crystal Lens they need, they’ll be surprised that concord managed to pull it off first of all. After that, though, they offer to head to The Bend, Concord’s home, and clear out any enemies that have entered the area each night. This is extremely useful because you’ll find yourself returning home weak and without any healing items. The last thing you want to do as you head for home is fight yet another enemy. With Maraschino standing guard, though, that doesn’t happen anymore.